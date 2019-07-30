ICICI Bank (IBN) Stock Jumps 6.1% as Q1 Earnings Increase

Shares of ICICI Bank IBN have rallied 6.1% on the NYSE since the release of its first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jun 30) results. Net income was INR19.08 billion ($276 million) against net loss of INR1.2 billion ($17 million) in the prior-year quarter.





Results were driven by rise in revenues and growth in loans and deposits. Further, credit costs declined. However, an increase in operating expenses is a headwind.Net interest income jumped 27% year over year to INR77.37 billion ($1.1 billion). Net interest margin was 3.61%, up 42 basis points (bps).Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, came in at INR32.47 billion ($470 million), up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Notably, fee income increased 10% to INR30.39 billion ($447 million). Additionally, treasury income was INR1.79 billion ($26 million), down 77%.Operating expenses totaled INR48.74 billion ($601 million), increasing 18% year over year.As of Jun 30, 2019, ICICI Bank's total advances amounted to INR5,924.15 billion ($85.8 billion), up 15% year over year. The rise was mainly driven by 22% loan growth in the retail segment.Total deposits grew 21% to INR6,607.32 billion ($95.7 billion) as of Jun 30, 2019. Also, as of the same date, current and savings account ratio was 43.4%.As of Jun 30, 2019, net nonperforming assets (NPA) ratio was 1.77%, decreasing 242 bps year over year. Recoveries, upgrades and resolution of non-performing loans through sale were INR9.31 billion ($135 million) during the reported quarter.Further, gross NPA additions declined 31% to INR37.79 billion ($403 billion) as of Jun 30, 2019. Also, provisions and contingencies were down 41% from the prior-year quarter to INR34.96 billion ($507 million).In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 16.19% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 14.60% as of Jun 30, 2019. Both the ratios were well above the minimum requirements.ICICI Bank seems to have reported a decent quarter. Growth in revenues is a major tailwind, which is expected to support the company's financial performance, going forward. However, mounting expenses (owing to continued investment in franchise and digital initiatives) are likely to adversely impact the bank's bottom line.

ICICI Bank Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICICI Bank Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICICI Bank Limited Quote

