ICICI Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IBN

In trading on Thursday, shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (Symbol: IBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.97, changing hands as low as $10.89 per share. ICICI Bank Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IBN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.07 per share, with $12.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.88.
