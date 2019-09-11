ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

ICF International, Inc. ( ICFI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ICFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ICFI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.94, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICFI was $76.94, representing a -10.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.38 and a 27.76% increase over the 52 week low of $60.22.

ICFI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). ICFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports ICFI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.78%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICFI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.