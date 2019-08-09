Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( IEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.18, the dividend yield is 10.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEP was $75.18, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.97 and a 49.37% increase over the 52 week low of $50.33.

IEP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). IEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.