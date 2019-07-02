IBTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.71, changing hands as high as $55.80 per share. Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $44.20 per share, with $71.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.58.
