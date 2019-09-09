IBOC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of International Bancshares Corp. (Symbol: IBOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.49, changing hands as high as $37.70 per share. International Bancshares Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IBOC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.04 per share, with $47.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.58.
