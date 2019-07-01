IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $139.88, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 6.43% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $3.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.11 billion, down 4.45% from the year-ago period.

IBM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.89 per share and revenue of $76.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.58% and -3.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note IBM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.18.

Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 2.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.