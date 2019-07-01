IBM Garage Aids Enterprises to Devise & Deploy Business Ideas

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced that IBM Garage is enabling approximately 500 enterprises to implement robust business transforming strategies.





Notably, IBM Garage leverages AI, machine learning, blockchain, IoT, DevOps tools and robust cognitive capabilities to provide clientele with end-to-end workflows. The customized workflows are steps that the companies need to follow which will eventually lead to the final business growth outcome.Moreover, IBM Garage Methodology is based on Enterprise Design Thinking. Further, IBM Garage enables access to IBM Research via latest Innovation Hub. This enables clientele to utilize the rich library of IBM's innovative offerings to fulfill their respective business goals.To quote IBM, "With an IBM Garage experience, you can move faster, work smarter, ideate more rapidly and fundamentally change the way you work." The rich functionalities of IBM Garage are favoring adoption in the digital transformation era.

IBM Revenue (Quarterly)

International Business Machines Corporation revenue-quarterly | International Business Machines Corporation Quote

Expanding Clientele Holds Promise



IBM Garage boasts of a notable clientele comprising CEMEX, Mueller, Inc., Volkswagen VWAGY , American Airlines, to name a few. The offering is being increasingly utilized by companies to accelerate their digital transformation journey.



For instance, the Kraft Heinz Company KHC devised an algorithm with the help of IBM Garage, which improves product distribution and stock management. Moreover, IBM Garage is enabling ADP ADP to infuse AI capabilities across business processes to bolster customer engagement.



The expanding customer base strengthens IBM's growth prospects in the digital transformation market, which per a MarketsandMarkets report, is envisioned to hit $665 billion by 2023.



Courses to Democratize Benefits of AI



Huge volume of data is being generated through a wide range of sources. The companies want to leverage AI to provide specific solutions and gain competitive edge.



As a result, the number of companies utilizing enterprise AI is increasing. In fact, IDC projects worldwide spending on AI systems to hit $79.2 billion by 2022.



In a bid to capitalize on the growing enterprise AI market, IBM recently announced two courses. The courses are aimed at enabling enterprises to adopt cloud platforms, upscale operations and infuse AI into business processes.



The IBM Garage Methodology for businesses can be availed via IBM Garage Method for Cloud course.



IBM also rolled out nine-lesson course on Team Essentials for AI. The company notes that the first of five levels can be availed by individuals free of cost through Jul 31. Post the date, the course will be a part of the company's comprehensive Enterprise Design Thinking core curriculum, which is priced at $300 for a year.



We believe the strategic framework of the courses aimed at enabling companies to harness customer data and implement AI techniques to obtain business insights bodes well.



Wrapping Up



Ongoing digital transformation initiatives are anticipated to bolster adoption of IBM Garage and two new courses, eventually benefiting the top line in the days ahead.



However, increasing expenditure on portfolio expansion and product enhancement is likely to weigh on margins at least in the near term.



Currently, IBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>