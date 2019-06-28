IBKR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Interactive Brokers GR (Symbol: IBKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.67, changing hands as high as $54.78 per share. Interactive Brokers GR shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IBKR's low point in its 52 week range is $46.40 per share, with $66.8789 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.38.
