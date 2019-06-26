IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

IBERIABANK Corporation ( IBKC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IBKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.56, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKC was $73.56, representing a -15.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.50 and a 20.95% increase over the 52 week low of $60.82.

IBKC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). IBKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.1. Zacks Investment Research reports IBKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.15%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBKC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBKC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an decrease of -2.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBKC at 1.68%.