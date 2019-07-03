Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Gold Trust, which added 19,750,000 units, or a 2.0% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500- High Beta ETF, which added 1,000,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPHB, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is down about 1%, and Nvidia is lower by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: IAU, SPHB: Big ETF Inflows