Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Gold Trust ( IAU ), which added 17,450,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF ( EWCO
), which added 300,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EWCO, in morning trading today Dish Network Corporation ( DISH
) is up about 0.3%, and Facebook ( FB
) is lower by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: IAU, EWCO: Big ETF Inflows