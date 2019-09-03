IATA chief 'worried' about global regulators' discrepancy over Boeing 737 MAX

Reuters





CHICAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The head of global airlines lobby IATA warned on Tuesday that a discrepancy among global regulators over reapproving Boeing Co's 737 MAX for commercial flight could set a worrying precedent for future aircraft programs.

The MAX, Boeing's newest single-aisle aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months. Boeing is updating flight control software at the center of both crashes that must be approved by regulators before the planes can fly commercially again.

Normally, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has taken the lead on certifying Boeing aircraft and other aviation regulators globally follow suit, a process supported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"With the 737 MAX we are a bit worried ... because we don't see the normal unanimity among international regulators that should be the case," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general, told reporters ahead of a summit in Chicago.

"We see a discrepancy that's detrimental to the industry," he said, adding that if regulators wish to change the process, he recommends they do it "collectively."

The Montreal-based IATA has hosted two summits about the 737 MAX that have included the participation of international airlines, Boeing, the FAA and other regulators.

