HZNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.28, changing hands as low as $22.84 per share. Horizon Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HZNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HZNP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.56 per share, with $29.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.06.
