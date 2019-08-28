Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. ( HY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.36, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HY was $53.36, representing a -30.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.79 and a 23.35% increase over the 52 week low of $43.26.

HY is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. ( CAT ) and CNH Industrial N.V. ( CNHI ). HY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.