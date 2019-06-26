Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( HYG ), which added 20,600,000 units, or a 11.4% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF ( IUS
), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IUS, in morning trading today Apple ( AAPL
) is up about 2.4%, and Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is up by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: HYG, IUS: Big ETF Inflows