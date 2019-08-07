Hyatt Hotels Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.69, changing hands as low as $72.66 per share. Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of H shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, H's low point in its 52 week range is $63.45 per share, with $81.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $73.85.
