Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased H prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that H has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.6, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of H was $73.6, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.57 and a 16% increase over the 52 week low of $63.45.

H is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International ( MAR ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ). H's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports H's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.93%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the H Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to H through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have H as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund ( QSY )

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CID ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QSY with an increase of 0.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of H at 2.03%.