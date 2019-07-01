Hyatt Expands Presence in China With Unbound Collection Brand

Hyatt Hotels CorporationH is leaving no stone unturned to fortify its presence worldwide. Recently, the company announced that The Lost Stone Villas & Spa, in Tengchong, Yunnan Province of Southwest China, is now part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Notably, this is the company's second property under its Unbound Collection brand in Greater China.



The villas have 1,572 square feet guestrooms, two attractive banquet halls of 3,767 square feet and 2,690 square feet. Stephen Ho, president, Greater China, global operations, Hyatt said that "We look forward to welcoming our guests to embark on a spiritually enriching journey at the hotel, where they can escape from the distractions and discover another unique and story worthy property within the collection."



So far this year, shares of Hyatt have increased 12.7% compared with the industry 's collective growth of 25.5%.





Expansion Strategies

Hyatt aims to differentiate its brands from one another by providing distinct travel experiences. The company is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and has expansion plans in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Therefore, an essential aspect of the company's riveting growth potential is its solid brand presence and continual expansion in higher growth market, and the under-penetrated markets such as India and China.

These apart, the company has announced more expansion plans into the diverse international markets including Australia, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, the Netherlands and others.

Meanwhile, the company's new signings across its brands globally have consistently outpaced openings and this trend is expected to continue in 2019. Last year, Hyatt registered net room growth of 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. For the current year, it expects unit growth of roughly 7-7.5%, mirroring 80 new hotel openings.

