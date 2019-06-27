Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.65, changing hands as low as $49.45 per share. Huron Consulting Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HURN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.40 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.30.
