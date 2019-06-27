Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Hurco Companies, Inc. ( HURC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HURC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HURC was $35, representing a -24.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.60 and a 9.51% increase over the 52 week low of $31.96.

HURC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). HURC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HURC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.