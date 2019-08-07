Huntsman to sell two units to Thai-based Indorama Ventures for $2.08 bln

Reuters





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chemical products manufacturer Huntsman Corp said it has entered a deal to sell its chemical intermediates and surfactants businesses to Thailand-based Indorama Ventures PCL for about $2.08 billion.

The deal value includes $2 billion in cash and up to about $76 million in "net underfunded pension" and "post-employment benefit liabilities", the company said on Wednesday.

Huntsman said it intends to speed up its share repurchases under its existing $1 billion multi-year authorization after the deal closes.

Huntsman said it was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

