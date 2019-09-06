Huntsman (HUN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.95, changing hands as high as $21.27 per share. Huntsman Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $29.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.25.
