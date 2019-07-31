Huntsman (HUN) Misses Earnings, Revenue Estimates in Q2

Huntsman CorporationHUN recorded profits of $118 million or 47 cents per share in second-quarter 2019, down 81% from $623 million or $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 63 cents in the quarter, down from $1.01 a year ago. The figure trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents.



Revenues were $2,194 million, down around 9% year over year. Also, it missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,287.1 million. The company witnessed lower sales across its businesses in the quarter.

Segment Highlights



Polyurethanes: Revenues in the segment fell around 9% year over year to $1,198 million due to lower MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) and MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether) average selling prices, partly offset by higher MDI and MTBE sales volumes.



Performance Products: Revenues in the unit dropped 9% to $537 million, hurt by reduced average selling prices, partly offset by modestly higher sales volumes.



Advanced Materials: Revenues in the unit decreased around 6% to $275 million due to lower average selling prices and sales volumes.



Textile Effects: Revenues in the division were down roughly 5% to $215 million. Results were impacted by lower sales volumes that more than offset higher average selling prices. Volumes were affected by reduced demand as a result of uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict.



Financials



Huntsman had total cash of $449 million at the end of the quarter, up 10% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,277 million, down around 1% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $304 million for the quarter compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $228 million a year ago. Huntsman generated free cash flow of $240 million in the quarter, up around 38% year over year.



The company repurchased around 4 million shares worth roughly $81 million in the quarter.



Outlook



Going forward, Huntsman said that it will remain focused on controlling costs, protecting its margins and maintaining a strong balance sheet and cash generation amid economic uncertainties in the second half of 2019. The company will also continue its balanced approach to capital allocation including share buybacks and strategic organic and inorganic growth in its downstream businesses.



Price Performance



Huntsman's shares have gained around 6.5% year to date against the industry 's 19.5% decline.







