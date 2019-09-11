Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Huntsman Corporation ( HUN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.75, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUN was $22.75, representing a -23.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.60 and a 31.28% increase over the 52 week low of $17.33.

HUN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). HUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.5. Zacks Investment Research reports HUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.84%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ( EZM )

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an decrease of -2.57% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of HUN at 2.95%.