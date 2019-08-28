Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ( HII ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $202.61, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HII was $202.61, representing a -22.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $262.32 and a 16.58% increase over the 52 week low of $173.80.

HII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). HII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.15. Zacks Investment Research reports HII's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -26.88%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.