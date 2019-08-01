Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.' s HII second-quarter 2019 earnings of $3.07 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 by 13.8%. The bottom line also decreased 43.1% from $5.40 registered in the prior-year quarter.

The year-over-year decline in earnings can be attributed to lower operating income, an unfavorable change in the non-operating retirement benefit and a higher effective income tax rate compared with the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2.19 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion by 3.1%. The top line also rose 8.3% from $2.02 billion registered in the year-ago quarter. Higher volume at the Newport News Shipbuilding division and growth at the Technical Solutions division on account of recent acquisitions led to the upside.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Quote

Segment Details

Newport News Shipbuilding : Revenues totaled $1,267 million at this segment, up 7.1% year over year backed by higher revenues from aircraft carriers and naval nuclear support services.

Meanwhile, operating income declined 23.1% to $70 million on account of poor performance made by the VCS program.

Ingalls Shipbuilding : Revenues at this segment slipped 1.1% to $622 million on account of lower revenues from the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program and amphibious assault ships.

Also, operating income declined 16.9% to $69 million primarily due to lower risk retirement on the LPD program as well as recoveries related to a settlement agreement in 2018.

Technical Solutions : Revenues at this segment summed $336 million, up 38.3% year over year. The upside was supported by higher mission-driven innovative solutions revenues following the acquisitions of G2 and Fulcrum IT Services. Moreover, higher oil and gas, fleet support and nuclear and environmental revenues contributed to this unit's revenue growth.

This segment incurred an operating loss of $1 million against operating income of $7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog

Huntington Ingalls received new orders worth $900 million in the second quarter. As a result, the company's total backlog reached $39.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $41 billion as of Mar 31, 2019.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019, were $29 million, significantly down from $240 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2019, was $1,698 million compared with the 2018-end level of $1,283 million.

Cash outflow from operating activities, at the end of the second quarter 2019, grossed $33 million against cash inflow of $359 million at the end of second-quarter 2018.

Zacks Rank

Huntington Ingalls carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

