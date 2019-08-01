Huntington Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HBAN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.55, changing hands as low as $13.49 per share. Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.12 per share, with $16.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.57.
