Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. ( HCFT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HCFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.45, the dividend yield is 8.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCFT was $3.45, representing a -8.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.79 and a 25% increase over the 52 week low of $2.76.

HCFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HCFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.9. Zacks Investment Research reports HCFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 225.81%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HCFT Dividend History page.