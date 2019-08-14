Hungary's Q2 GDP +4.9 pct y/y, off 15-yr high set in Q1 -stats

Reuters





BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 4.9 percent in the second quarter, still exceeding analyst forecasts, from a 15-year high of 5.3 percent in the first quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 4.6 percent annual increase in economic output.

Growth was broad-based and driven primarily by market services, construction and industry output.

Agriculture output, especially the maize crop yield, is uncertain, so third-quarter trends are hard to assess, the KSH added.

GDP CHANGE Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Unadjusted y/y 4.9 5.3 4.9 Calendar-adjusted y/y 5.1 5.3 4.7 Seasonally and calendar-adjusted q/q 1.1 1.4 1.2