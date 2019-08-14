Hungary's Q2 GDP +4.9 pct y/y, off 15-yr high set in Q1 -stats

Reuters
BUDAPEST, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 4.9 percent in the second quarter, still exceeding analyst forecasts, from a 15-year high of 5.3 percent in the first quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 4.6 percent annual increase in economic output.
Growth was broad-based and driven primarily by market services, construction and industry output.
Agriculture output, especially the maize crop yield, is uncertain, so third-quarter trends are hard to assess, the KSH added.
|
GDP CHANGE
|
Q2 2019
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2018
|
Unadjusted y/y
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
4.9
|
Calendar-adjusted y/y
|
5.1
|
5.3
|
4.7
|
Seasonally and calendar-adjusted q/q
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
1.2