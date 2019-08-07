Hungary's June output falls by 1.4% y/y on working days -stats

Reuters





BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 1.4% in June based on preliminary unadjusted data, well below analyst forecasts as two fewer working days dented the figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.3% expansion, after a revised 9.1% growth in May.

Adjusted for workday effect output actually grew by 4.1%, while the month-on-month decline of 1.8% was the lowest figure in nine months.

Output growth in car manufacturing, which has the biggest weight overall, decelerated, while the production of computers, electronic and optical goods contracted, the KSH said.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE (PERCENT) June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Unadjusted y/y -1.4 9.1 4.2 Adjusted y/y 4.1 6.3 2.9 m/m -1.8 1.3 0.0

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.