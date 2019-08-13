Hungary's June output falls by 1.4% y/y, final data shows -stats

Shutterstock photo





BUDAPEST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 1.4% in June based on final data, the same as a prelimnary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Adjusted for workday effect output actually grew by 4.1%, while the month-on-month decline of 1.8% was the lowest figure in nine months.

The KSH said two fewer working days than a year ago caused the significant difference, while most segments of the manufacturing sector contributed to a slower growth in June.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE (PERCENT) June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Unadjusted y/y -1.4 9.1 4.2 Adjusted y/y 4.1 6.3 2.9 m/m -1.8 1.3 0.0

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.