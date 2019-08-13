Quantcast

Hungary's June output falls by 1.4% y/y, final data shows -stats

By Reuters

BUDAPEST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 1.4% in June based on final data, the same as a prelimnary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Adjusted for workday effect output actually grew by 4.1%, while the month-on-month decline of 1.8% was the lowest figure in nine months.

The KSH said two fewer working days than a year ago caused the significant difference, while most segments of the manufacturing sector contributed to a slower growth in June.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE (PERCENT)

June 2019

May 2019

June 2018

Unadjusted y/y

-1.4

9.1

4.2

Adjusted y/y

4.1

6.3

2.9

m/m

-1.8

1.3

0.0

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.





This article appears in: World Markets , Politics


