Hungary's June output falls by 1.4% y/y, final data shows -stats

BUDAPEST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output fell by an annual 1.4% in June based on final data, the same as a prelimnary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
Adjusted for workday effect output actually grew by 4.1%, while the month-on-month decline of 1.8% was the lowest figure in nine months.
The KSH said two fewer working days than a year ago caused the significant difference, while most segments of the manufacturing sector contributed to a slower growth in June.
|
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE (PERCENT)
|
June 2019
|
May 2019
|
June 2018
|
Unadjusted y/y
|
-1.4
|
9.1
|
4.2
|
Adjusted y/y
|
4.1
|
6.3
|
2.9
|
m/m
|
-1.8
|
1.3
|
0.0
NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.