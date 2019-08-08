Quantcast

Hungary's July CPI slows to 3.3%, matches forecast -stats

By Reuters

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation slowed to 3.3% in July from 3.4% in June after hitting a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May, while core inflation slowed to an annual 3.7%, data showed on Thursday.

Headline inflation matched forecasts but core inflation was a touch below analysts' forecast for 3.9%.

The central bank has a 2-4% target range for consumer price inflation.

Alcohol, tobacco and food prices increased markedly in the past year. A tobacco excise tax was introduced on July 1, while seasonal fruits and vegetables prices did not drop nearly as much as they normally do at this time of the year, he said.

Prices rose by 0.2% percent from the previous month in July.

INFLATION (pct change)

July 2019

June 2019

July 2018

Headline CPI m/m

0.2

-0.2

0.3

Headline CPI y/y

3.3

3.4

3.4

Core CPI y/y

3.7

3.8

2.4





