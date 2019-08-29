Quantcast

Hungary's forint near all-time low amid global worries, bonds surge

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint neared an all-time low on Thursday against the euro due to fears of a global recession, a trade war and a no-deal Brexit, but its bond yields were close to historic lows thanks to a robust economy and tight fiscal policy at home.

The forint hovered at 330 to the euro, just shy of its 330.75 record low, as fears of external challenges dented risk appetite and the central bank held to its loose monetary policy.

"We are a hair's breadth from the all-time low of EUR/HUF 330.75, while international uncertainty won't ease," Erste Bank said in a note to clients. "The good news is that the forint weakening involves no panic, so a new low is unlikely to generate quick rises in selling pressure."

The National Bank of Hungary has remained unfazed as it saw inflation declining again from the top end of its 2-4% tolerance range.

But while the forint is exposed to global trends and the effects of a loose domestic monetary policy, Hungary's strong economic performance and stringent fiscal policy keep government bonds attractive enough to keep yields near the all-time lows it set in the middle of August.

"Locally, the central bank has maintained its expansive policy despite some pressure to force it into policy tightening in the last few months," a bond dealer said in Budapest. "That pressure is all but gone and the bank is set to keep rates low."

"Globally, investors are on the prowl for anything that is remotely secure and offers a positive yield. Plus the government offers new premium retail bonds, which have replaced a big chunk of the supply."

The Czech crown has also been slowly weakening back toward its psychological level of 25.90 to the euro.

"But unlike the Hungarian forint it does not want to completely break this key technical level and open room for new losses," CSOB analysts said.

A mix of global and local factors also set the Polish zloty on a weakening path, Millennium Bank said in a note to clients.

"We can currently see no reasons for CEE currencies to strengthen, so we regard as most probable a further, albeit limited weakening of the zloty against major currencies."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1009 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.8660

25.8760

+0.04%

-0.61%

Hungary forint

330.2500

330.1800

-0.02%

-2.78%

Polish zloty

4.3894

4.3891

-0.01%

-2.27%

Romanian leu

4.7300

4.7278

-0.05%

-1.61%

Croatian kuna

7.4000

7.4000

+0.00%

+0.14%

Serbian dinar

117.7000

117.7500

+0.04%

+0.51%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1026.76

1024.0800

+0.26%

+4.07%

Budapest

39019.85

38706.56

+0.81%

-0.30%

Warsaw

2055.73

2051.44

+0.21%

-9.70%

Bucharest

9248.02

9245.95

+0.02%

+25.25%

Ljubljana

849.36

852.01

-0.31%

+5.61%

Zagreb

1865.06

1863.58

+0.08%

+6.65%

Belgrade

745.14

748.21

-0.41%

-2.17%

Sofia

566.45

566.45

+0.00%

-4.71%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.0680

-0.0070

+196bps

+0bps

5-year

0.8500

0.0390

+177bps

+3bps

10-year

1.0400

0.0040

+174bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5320

0.0140

+243bps

+2bps

5-year

1.6250

0.0040

+254bps

+0bps

10-year

1.7800

0.0210

+248bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.08

1.88

1.70

2.14

Hungary

0.31

0.30

0.30

0.26

Poland

1.71

1.64

1.58

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





