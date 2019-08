Reuters





BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's construction sector output grew by an annual 20.3% in June after a 26.3% in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

The construction of buildings expanded by 23.5% in June, while other types of construction added 16.5% year-on-year, the KSH said.

The volume of new orders rose by 0.9%, while the stock of construction orders at the end of the month was 11.2% lower than a year ago.