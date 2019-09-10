Hungary's Aug CPI slows to 3.1%, below forecast -stats

Reuters
BUDAPEST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation slowed to an annual 3.1% in August from 3.3% in July after hitting a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May, while core inflation was flat at an annual 3.7%, data showed on Tuesday.
Headline inflation came in below analysts forecasts for 3.2% and core inflation was also a touch below analysts' forecast for 3.8% in a Reuters poll.
The central bank has a 2-4% target range for consumer price inflation.
Alcohol, tobacco and food prices increased markedly in the past year, the statistics office said.
Prices dropped by 0.1% percent from the previous month in August.
INFLATION (pct change)
|
August 2019
|
July 2019
|
August 2018
|
Headline CPI m/m
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
Headline CPI y/y
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
Core CPI y/y
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
2.3