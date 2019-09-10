Hungary's Aug CPI slows to 3.1%, below forecast -stats

Reuters





BUDAPEST, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation slowed to an annual 3.1% in August from 3.3% in July after hitting a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May, while core inflation was flat at an annual 3.7%, data showed on Tuesday.

Headline inflation came in below analysts forecasts for 3.2% and core inflation was also a touch below analysts' forecast for 3.8% in a Reuters poll.

The central bank has a 2-4% target range for consumer price inflation.

Alcohol, tobacco and food prices increased markedly in the past year, the statistics office said.

Prices dropped by 0.1% percent from the previous month in August.