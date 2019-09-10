Hungarian forint slips after lower-than-expected CPI

Reuters





By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint softened on Tuesday after a lower than expected inflation reading confirmed the country's central bank can maintain its loose policy and left investors to focus on likely monetary easing by the ECB later this week.

Hungary's headline inflation slowed to an annual 3.1% in August, below analyst forecasts for 3.2%, after hitting a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May. Czech consumer prices rose 2.9% in August, remaining near the top of the central bank's target range.

"The recent lower than expected headline inflation might have an effect on the forint...(It) means that the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) can move its focus to the global central banks," said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist, Hungary at ING.

"I'm not saying that the next move of the NBH will be an easing, but with the lowering inflation and of course other central banks doing easing..., it increases the chance that the next move by the NBH will be rather a dovish one."

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to introduce a package of monetary easing and stimulus measures on Thursday to offset the effects of an ongoing U.S.-Sino trade war and a global economic slowdown.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cut interest rates next week as policymakers race to shield the global economy from risks, which include Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

Poland's Monetary Policy council will meet on Wednesday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.5%.

The Czech inflation figure was mainly influenced by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, reflecting the tight housing market, the country's statistics office said.

"Although the domestic economy is a proinflationary factor and as such it would be a reason strong enough to hike interest rates, the Czech National Bank will remain cautious and it will stay in the wait-and-see mode due to the risks in global economy," Ceska Sporitelna/Erste said in a note.

Bond yields across Europe rose after Reuters reported that Germany was considering setting up independent public agencies that could take on new debt to invest in the country's flagging economy without falling foul of strict national spending rules.

Polish bond yields ticked higher across the curve, with 10-year yields up 2 basis points at 2.1070%.

In the Czech Republic the yield on 10-year paper rose 5 basis points to 1.3180% but 2-year and 5-year yields fell.

Stocks were mainly lower as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting. Budapest's main index was down 1.02% and Prague's PX index slid 0.39%. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was almost flat.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1039 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.8600 25.8500 -0.04% -0.59% Hungary forint 331.2000 329.9500 -0.38% -3.05% Polish zloty 4.3345 4.3345 +0.00% -1.04% Romanian leu 4.7315 4.7295 -0.04% -1.64% Croatian kuna 7.3940 7.3985 +0.06% +0.22% Serbian dinar 117.5000 117.5300 +0.03% +0.68% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1029.41 1033.4900 -0.39% +4.34% Budapest 40071.05 40484.75 -1.02% +2.38% Warsaw 2175.74 2174.41 +0.06% -4.43% Bucharest 9248.13 9234.57 +0.15% +25.25% Ljubljana 847.83 847.45 +0.04% +5.42% Zagreb 1877.00 1866.96 +0.54% +7.33% Belgrade 750.86 753.14 -0.30% -1.42% Sofia 573.24 573.70 -0.08% -3.57% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.2140 -0.0420 +204bps -4bps 5-year 0.9770 -0.0130 +184bps -2bps 10-year 1.3180 0.0510 +189bps +4bps Poland 2-year 1.5990 0.0040 +243bps +1bps 5-year 1.8830 0.0100 +275bps +0bps 10-year 2.1070 0.0190 +268bps +1bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.10 2.00 1.85 2.14 Hungary 0.32 0.35 0.38 0.23 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************