Hungarian forint slips after lower-than-expected CPI

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint softened on Tuesday after a lower than expected inflation reading confirmed the country's central bank can maintain its loose policy and left investors to focus on likely monetary easing by the ECB later this week.

Hungary's headline inflation slowed to an annual 3.1% in August, below analyst forecasts for 3.2%, after hitting a seven-year-high of 3.9% in May. Czech consumer prices rose 2.9% in August, remaining near the top of the central bank's target range.

"The recent lower than expected headline inflation might have an effect on the forint...(It) means that the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) can move its focus to the global central banks," said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist, Hungary at ING.

"I'm not saying that the next move of the NBH will be an easing, but with the lowering inflation and of course other central banks doing easing..., it increases the chance that the next move by the NBH will be rather a dovish one."

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to introduce a package of monetary easing and stimulus measures on Thursday to offset the effects of an ongoing U.S.-Sino trade war and a global economic slowdown.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cut interest rates next week as policymakers race to shield the global economy from risks, which include Britain's planned exit from the European Union.

Poland's Monetary Policy council will meet on Wednesday and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 1.5%.

The Czech inflation figure was mainly influenced by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, reflecting the tight housing market, the country's statistics office said.

"Although the domestic economy is a proinflationary factor and as such it would be a reason strong enough to hike interest rates, the Czech National Bank will remain cautious and it will stay in the wait-and-see mode due to the risks in global economy," Ceska Sporitelna/Erste said in a note.

Bond yields across Europe rose after Reuters reported that Germany was considering setting up independent public agencies that could take on new debt to invest in the country's flagging economy without falling foul of strict national spending rules.

Polish bond yields ticked higher across the curve, with 10-year yields up 2 basis points at 2.1070%.

In the Czech Republic the yield on 10-year paper rose 5 basis points to 1.3180% but 2-year and 5-year yields fell.

Stocks were mainly lower as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting. Budapest's main index was down 1.02% and Prague's PX index slid 0.39%. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was almost flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.8600

25.8500

-0.04%

-0.59%

Hungary forint

331.2000

329.9500

-0.38%

-3.05%

Polish zloty

4.3345

4.3345

+0.00%

-1.04%

Romanian leu

4.7315

4.7295

-0.04%

-1.64%

Croatian kuna

7.3940

7.3985

+0.06%

+0.22%

Serbian dinar

117.5000

117.5300

+0.03%

+0.68%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1029.41

1033.4900

-0.39%

+4.34%

Budapest

40071.05

40484.75

-1.02%

+2.38%

Warsaw

2175.74

2174.41

+0.06%

-4.43%

Bucharest

9248.13

9234.57

+0.15%

+25.25%

Ljubljana

847.83

847.45

+0.04%

+5.42%

Zagreb

1877.00

1866.96

+0.54%

+7.33%

Belgrade

750.86

753.14

-0.30%

-1.42%

Sofia

573.24

573.70

-0.08%

-3.57%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.2140

-0.0420

+204bps

-4bps

5-year

0.9770

-0.0130

+184bps

-2bps

10-year

1.3180

0.0510

+189bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

1.5990

0.0040

+243bps

+1bps

5-year

1.8830

0.0100

+275bps

+0bps

10-year

2.1070

0.0190

+268bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.10

2.00

1.85

2.14

Hungary

0.32

0.35

0.38

0.23

Poland

1.74

1.72

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





