Hungarian forint sinks to record low, underperforming region

Reuters





By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell 0.2% on Wednesday morning to a record low of 332 to the euro, underperforming other central European currencies.

At 0834 GMT, the forint traded at 332.1 versus the euro, extending its losses for the year to more than 3%, the worst in the region. Traders said the forint had decoupled from other central European currencies in recent days.

Although inflation rose to the central bank's 2% to 4% target range in the first half, the bank has maintained its accommodative stance after a moderate tightening move in March.

Inflation has slowed down since then, in line with the expectations of the central bank. In August, headline inflation was 3.1%, below forecasts. The next rate meeting is due on Sept. 24.

The Erste economists said a back-and-forth between Central Bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy and Finance Minister Mihaly Varga early this week also contributed to a weakening forint.

"On the whole, we do not consider any of these reasons strong enough or a major departure from previous economic policy that would justify this spectacular weakening of the forint," the analysts said. "Therefore, we think that this extent of the forint's weakness should be temporary."

The European Central Bank is widely expected to introduce monetary easing and stimulus measures on Thursday, to offset the effects of an ongoing U.S.-Sino trade war and a global economic slowdown.

One currency trader in Budapest said ECB easing may provide temporary respite to the forint, but was probably not enough in itself to reverse an easing bias in the currency.

The zloty was steady ahead of a Polish Monetary Policy council meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a record low 1.5%.

"The global growth uncertainty and monetary easing abroad give the MPC good reasons to stick to wait-and-see approach and keep rates stable for longer," economists at Santander said in a note. "We continue to expect unchanged rates this year and next."

The leu was steady after Romania's consumer price inflation slowed to 3.9% on the year in August from July's 4.1%, above market expectations of 3.8% and the central bank's target range.

"While inflation is still above the NBR's target and will remain so in next months, calling for tight monetary policy, the external environment works in the opposite direction, preventing a potential hike in the policy rate due to market expectations about a loosening of the ECB's monetary policy," analysts at BCR said in a note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1034 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.8750 25.8520 -0.09% -0.65% EURHUF= Hungary forint 332.1000 331.3500 -0.23% -3.32% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.3329 4.3335 +0.01% -1.00% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7335 4.7315 -0.04% -1.68% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.3945 7.3925 -0.03% +0.21% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.6100 117.5100 -0.09% +0.59% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1039.91 1035.0400 +0.47% +5.41% .BUX Budapest 40060.79 39956.96 +0.26% +2.36% .WIG20 Warsaw 2198.77 2187.80 +0.50% -3.42% .BETI Bucharest 9226.61 9229.37 -0.03% +24.96% .SBITOP Ljubljana 848.38 850.55 -0.26% +5.49% .CRBEX Zagreb 1878.24 1881.28 -0.16% +7.40% .BELEX15 Belgrade 753.99 751.84 +0.29% -1.01% .SOFIX Sofia 574.29 576.29 -0.35% -3.39% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.2100 -0.0030 +202bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.0120 -0.0660 +186bps -7bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.3100 0.0030 +185bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5820 0.0190 +239bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.9220 -0.0180 +277bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 2.1550 -0.0130 +269bps -3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.12 2.03 1.89 2.14 Hungary 0.30 0.36 0.42 0.23 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices