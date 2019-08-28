Humana Ties Up to Enhance Facilities for Members in Michigan

Humana Inc. HUM recently entered an agreement with McLaren Physician Partners ("MPP") to enhance in-network facilities for Humana Medicare Advantage members in Michigan, who are seeking treatment at the McLaren Health Care hospitals and outpatient facilities.





Moreover, the transaction allows in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members to physicians and clinicians associated or affiliated with McLaren Health Care in Michigan.MPP, which is a physician-hospital organization, covers 14 Michigan hospitals and is committed toward a clinically integrated network to boost health care delivery.The already effective agreement gives health plan members in-network access to Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) at all McLaren Health Care outpatient facilities. They can also get services at eight other McLaren Health Care hospitals in Central and Eastern Michigan.The hospital options integrate six more Health Care system hospitals and ambulatory facilities in Michigan formerly contracted as in-network for Humana Medicare Advantage members. This deal also includes a value-based care model, aimed at boosting patient health outcomes and enriched patient experiences for local Humana HMO and PPO members.The move is in line with Humana's commitment toward providing quality healthcare and better health outcomes to the members by working with locally-owned health systems.Humana has a vast and spreading value-based care presence. As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had around 2.3 million individual Medicare Advantage members and 115,000 commercial members across 43 states and Puerta Rico. Its Medicare Advantage membership totals to more than four million, including members affiliated with givers in value-based care and Medicare Advantage settings.Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 18.7% in a year, wider than the industry 's decline of 17%.



Stocks to Consider



Investors interested in the medical sector can take a look at some better-ranked stocks like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH , Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH .



UnitedHealth Group works as a diversified health care company. In the trailing four quarters, it came up with average beat of 3.4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Universal Health owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. In the last four quarters, the company delivered average beat of 4.5%. It is a Zacks #2 Ranked player.



Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It managed to pull off average four-quarter positive surprise of 66.9%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>