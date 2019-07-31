Quantcast

Humana posts second-quarter profit beat on Medicare Advantage business

By Reuters

July 31 - Humana Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast and posted a second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales from its business which sells government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans.

The health insurer on Wednesday said it now expects 2019 adjusted earnings of $17.60 per share, from a prior range of $17.25 to $17.50. Analysts had estimated $17.47 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's adjusted consolidated benefits expense ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, was 84.4% in the quarter versus 84.3% last year. A lower ratio is better for health insurers. That beat consensus estimates of 85.69%, according to eight analysts polled by Refinitiv IBES.

Humana said net income rose to $940 million, or $6.94 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $193 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Humana recorded a $790 million charge in the year-ago quarter to record a loss on sale of a business.

Excluding items, the company earned $6.05 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $5.31 per share.

Revenue rose 13.9% to $16.25 billion, above estimates of $15.93 billion.





