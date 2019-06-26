Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Humana Inc. ( HUM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $261.84, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $261.84, representing a -26.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $355.88 and a 16.04% increase over the 52 week low of $225.65.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.78. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.13%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF ( IHF )

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an decrease of -5.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.78%.