Quantcast

Humana Inc. (HUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Humana Inc. ( HUM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $261.84, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUM was $261.84, representing a -26.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $355.88 and a 16.04% increase over the 52 week low of $225.65.

HUM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). HUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.78. Zacks Investment Research reports HUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.13%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HUM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF ( IHF )
  • SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an decrease of -5.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HUM at 4.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: HUM , UNH , ANTM , IHF , XHS


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar