HUM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $280.48, changing hands as low as $273.18 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $225.65 per share, with $355.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $272.93.
