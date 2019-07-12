HUM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $286.65, changing hands as high as $287.88 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $225.65 per share, with $355.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $287.29.
