Hudbay's Alan Hair steps down as CEO

July 10 (Reuters) - Canada'sHudbay Minerals Inc said on Wednesday Alan Hair has stepped down as its chief executive officer after more than 20 years with the company.

Peter Kukielski will serve as interim-CEO, while the miner looks for a permanent leader.

