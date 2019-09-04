Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ( HBM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HBM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBM was $3.24, representing a -58.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.83 and a 8.36% increase over the 52 week low of $2.99.

HBM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). HBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.18. Zacks Investment Research reports HBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -101.86%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBM Dividend History page.