HUBG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.00, changing hands as high as $42.58 per share. Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $53.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.06.
