Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Hubbell Inc ( HUBB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.84 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HUBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HUBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $123.79, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HUBB was $123.79, representing a -10.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.67 and a 34.73% increase over the 52 week low of $91.88.

HUBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). HUBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.73. Zacks Investment Research reports HUBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.86%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HUBB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HUBB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF ( AIRR )

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX ( FXR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an decrease of -3.64% over the last 100 days. AIRR has the highest percent weighting of HUBB at 3.13%.