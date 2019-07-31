Hub Group (HUBG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.20, changing hands as high as $46.58 per share. Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.02 per share, with $56.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.89.
