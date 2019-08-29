Quantcast

Huawei under probe by U.S. prosecutors over new allegations

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are investigating new instances of alleged technology theft by Chinese telecommunication equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huawei is accused of stealing intellectual property from individuals and companies over several years, and recruiting employees from its rivals, the report added

When contacted by Reuters, a spokesman for prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York declined to comment.

In January, the U.S. Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business with Tehran through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Huawei was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar