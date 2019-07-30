Quantcast

Huawei Technologies posts 23% H1 revenue growth amid U.S. sanctions

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China'sHuawei Technologies said on Tuesday revenue in the first half of the year grew 23.2% - faster than a year ago - despite an intense U.S. campaign against it that ultimately became a trade ban from mid-May.

Unlisted Huawei, which only started disclosing quarterly results this year, said revenue in the first half rose to 401.3 billion yuan ($58.28 billion) from 325.7 billion a year ago, with smartphone shipments reaching 118 million units, up 24%.

Huawei's supply chain was significantly disrupted when it was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in mid-May. The U.S. government alleges it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar